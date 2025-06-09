Edo Govt Threatens Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor Over Surugede Dance

The Edo State Government has issued a stern ultimatum to Mr. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, demanding a retraction and public apology within 24 hours over a controversial social media post it considers defamatory.

In an official notice dated Sunday, June 8, and signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie, the government warned that failure to comply would result in both civil and criminal actions being initiated against him.

The state expressed outrage over a post circulated widely online on Friday, June 6, which accused the current administration of poor governance and procedural misconduct.

The statement described the publication as a deliberate attempt to malign Governor Monday Okpebholo and the members of the state’s Executive Council.

According to the letter, the claims made by Ifaluyi-Isibor were “baseless” and intended to undermine the integrity of the state’s leadership.

The viral post alleged that only three Executive Council meetings had taken place in the last eight months and accused the governor of spending more time in Abuja than in Edo State.

It further claimed that the governor was personally overseeing the award of contracts from the federal capital while allegedly withholding funds meant for ongoing projects tied to the previous administration, supposedly in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling.

Dr. Osagie dismissed the allegations, describing them as “completely false,” and emphasized that the Executive Council has convened several times, resulting in critical decisions such as the commencement of flyover construction in Benin City.

The government insisted that the accusations amounted to criminal defamation and would not be treated lightly.

A clear demand was made for Mr. Ifaluyi-Isibor to issue a public apology and formally retract his statements across all his social media channels and in a national newspaper.

“This publication amounts to criminal defamation,” said the Attorney General, warning of prosecution through the appropriate security agencies.

The government underscored its commitment to tackling falsehoods, especially in the build-up to the 2027 general elections, and said it would not tolerate any attempts to tarnish its image through the spread of misinformation.