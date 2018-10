The deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Tiger Edoror has been impeached.

The impeachment followed a motion moved by the member representing Oredo East Constituency, Hon. Osaigboyo Oyoha.

Hon. Oyoha accused Hon. Edoror of financial misappropriation, anti-party activities and corruption.

The impeachment process led to a rowdy session as the former Deputy Speaker and some of his loyalists tried to resist the action.