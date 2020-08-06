Edo Deputy Speaker impeached hours after endorsing APC’s Ize-Iyamu

Edo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached.

He was removed during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The lawmaker represents Akoko-Edo Constituency I.

The Assembly elected Roland Asoro as his replacement.

Asoro is the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency.

On Monday, Idiaye declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu is the main challenger to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 for the poll.