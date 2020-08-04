Edo Deputy Speaker, 4 others declare support for APC’s Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, and four other lawmakers have declared their support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship election.

They are among the 10 lawmakers that were inaugurated in July 2019 while 14 others remain to be inaugurated due to the crisis that rocked the APC then.

The lawmakers said their decision was to remain in the-now opposition party in the State on whose platform they were elected.

The lawmakers vowed not to follow Governor Godwin Obaseki, to his new party, the PDP.

The lawmakers also alleged that the state executive led by the PDP flag bearer has made the legislature irrelevant.