Economic Reforms: Today, We See Light At The End Of The Tunnel- Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that his administration has made possible what many thought was impossible in the past.

The President made this known during the signing Of 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law on Friday, February 28.

“We reaffirm our commitment to securing the future, rebuilding prosperity and ensuring that every Nigerian shares in the dividends of governance” He added.

President Tinubu maintained that the past year have tested the country’s resolve but through economic discipline and strategic reforms, his administration has achieved what many deemed impossible.

He emphasised further; “There is no dust in our faces and there are no tears on our cheeks. We worked together as brothers and sisters collaboratively.”

“After the initial turbulence, and the take-off was very cloudy and uncertain; today, we see light at the end of the tunnel.”