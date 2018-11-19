Economic Activity in Gabon Improves by 1.2% Following $642 million Grant

The Central African country of Gabon has received US$642 million extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Gabon, or 215% of Gabon’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota, in support of its medium-term economic recovery program.

This resulted in an improvement in economic activity in Gabon which picked up from 0.5% in 2017 to an estimated growth rate of 1.2% in 2018 despite being lower than expected oil production.

Unfortunately for the Central African country, inflation increased to 3.4% (12-month average) in September 2018, reflecting higher foods prices and rising international oil prices.

However, fiscal performance at end of September was better than expected, due to higher than targeted non-oil revenue collection, a recovery that is expected to firm up in 2019.

Gabon’s medium-term outlook is still promising, with GDP growth projected to reach 3.1% in 2019 and 5% in the medium term, downside risks to the outlook include the failure to implement the planned fiscal consolidation, lower global growth and a marked tightening of global financial conditions.

The IMF team led by Boileau Loko during its visit to Libreville, Gabon to conduct discussions on the third review of its extended arrangement under the EFF agreed with the authorities on policies and measures to pursue growth-friendly fiscal consolidation preserve external stability and support inclusive growth.

The authorities according to the IMF are committed to speed up reforms implementation and their efforts to improve program implementation since the second review as most end-September 2018 targets were met, most program-supported structural reforms were implemented, albeit with some delays.

Fiscal consolidation remains a priority under the program, as the mission took note of the authorities’ commitment to implement all critical measures in the 2018 supplementary budget to meet the end-year fiscal deficit target.

Fiscal policy in 2019 aims at further enhancing non-oil revenue mobilization, containing the wage bill, and improving the composition of public spending to provide space for priority social and capital expenditure.

Improving budgetary execution, aligning expenditure commitments and cash flows plans, and fully operationalizing the Treasury Single Account will strengthen transparency, cash management, and budget monitoring.

Continued efforts are also needed to enhance debt and cash management to prevent the accumulation of domestic and external arrears.

The mission highlighted the fiscal risks posed by public agencies, despite some progress, the financial position of several public agencies and enterprises remains precarious, and unless improved, it could represent significant contingent liabilities for the government.

The mission underscored the need to speed up the liquidation of the three distressed banks and expeditiously tackle the NPL overhang to strengthen the banking sector and foster credit to the private sector. Further improving the business environment is also critical.

The IMF welcomed the authorities’ commitment to implementing policies consistent with the stability of the region’s monetary arrangement. Continued fiscal consolidation and tangible actions to strengthen compliance with foreign exchange regulations, notably regarding the repatriation of export earnings, are critical to rebuild the BEAC’s foreign reserves.