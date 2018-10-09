Ebonyi NUJ Loses Vice Chairman

A week of mourning has been declared by the Ebonyi state chapter of

Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) for the death of its Vice-president

Samuel Nweke.

It was gathered that he was killed by armed robbers on his way back

from Ogun state after the National conference held on Friday.

His car was intercepted near Nkalagu, and he was ordered to lie down

on the expressway while a high-speed vehicle ran over him. He died on

the spot.

Other occupants of the vehicle sustained other various degrees of

injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital,

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The governor of Ebonyi state, Eng David Umahi has expressed his shock

over the incident and has directed an investigation into the matter.

In a statement by his press secretary, Emmanuel UZOR, The Governor Dave Umahi

described the journalist’s death as tragic.

He described Mr. Nweke as a great journalist and a firm believer in

his administration resolve to develop all sectors of the state economy

simultaneously using mass media as a vehicle for social engineering.

The NUJ Zone C has declared a one week period of mourning for the

slain journalist.