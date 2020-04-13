Ebonyi Govt suspends functionaries, dissolves anti-COVID-19 Religious Committee, over enforcement leakages

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi on Monday, directed the immediate suspension of all the Development Centre Coordinators of some parts of the state and the immediate dissolution of the Sub- Committee on Religious Worshipers.

The suspension of the Development Centre Coordinators was as a result of their failure to effectively guard the borders and entry points in their domains.

The State Anti-Coronavirus Sub- Committee on Religious Worshipers was also dissolved because they failed to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19- precautionary measures amongst the churches On Sunday,12th April 2020.

The Chairman of the committee, Very Rev Fr Dr Abraham C. Nwali, was however exempted on the pretext that he might be in the church at the time of the Sunday service.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Acting Commissioner Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji who announced the position in Abakaliki, said in compliance therefore, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner is compiling the details of the borders or entry points reported as having enforcement leakages, including the affected Local Government Areas, the Development Centres, the Wards and other areas where the State Sub- Committees are not enforcing the regulations and precautionary Measures.

“Appropriate sanctions will be meted to the affected public office holders in line with the directive of His Excellency the Governor. Members of the public are enjoined to call the Anti-Coronavirus Situation Room or any member of the Anti-Coronavirus Central Committee to give genuine information to government on any border or service centre or Institution where the regulations and the precautionary Measures are not being complied with,” he said.