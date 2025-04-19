Easter: Prelate urges Nigerian Leaders to prioritize Citizens’ Welfare, de-emphasize self

As Easter is celebrated across Christendom today, Nigerian leaders across all strata have been advised to emulate the servant-leadership model of Jesus Christ and focus on policies and programmes that will impact the lives of the citizens positively.

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, the Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor made the call in an Easter message delivered at the chapel of Grace Bishop’s Court Ekwulobia, on Saturday.

Right Reverend Ezeofor regretted that many leaders in the country, especially those in elective positions, are falling short of expectations in service delivery, calling for attitudinal change, reminding them of the need to always lead with the fear of the lord.

He called on those in positions of power to understand that they are in leadership positions not for themselves but for those who put them there, drawing inference from the life of Jesus Christ, who is the son of God but whose ministry on earth was for the poor, the sic,k and the afflicted.

Describing Easter as a joyous season of victory, Bishop Ezeofor said Christians use the period to remember the crucifixion, the death and burial of Lord Jesus Christ, but most importantly, rejoice in celebration of his resurrection.

According to him, that is where the Christian faith is anchored, as Christ’s death and resurrection secured victory for Christians over sin, Satan, death, and suffering.

“That’s where our faith stands. Satan thought he had conquered Jesus by instigating people to kill him.

“But, it turned out to be the fulfilment of the purpose of God for the salvation of mankind and the enthronement of the dominion of Christ,” he said.

Ezeofor, who is also the National Chairman of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion EFAC Nigeria said what is required Christians is to put their faith in Jesus.

“In this season of celebration of the victory given to us by Jesus, Christians must surrender totally to him, so that he can grant them victory over sin, bondage, and captivity,” he said.

The prelate also stressed the need for affluent members of the public to remember the less privileged in their midst as they celebrate Easter.