Easter: ACCI Encourages Business Leaders to Embrace Optimism and Adaptability

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called on business owners, corporate leaders, and investors to draw inspiration from the message of Easter—renewal, resilience, and hope—especially amid prevailing economic challenges.

Chief Emeka Obegolu, President of the ACCI, delivered this charge in his Easter address on Sunday in Abuja. The statement was signed by the Chamber’s Media and Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah.

According to Obegolu, Easter offers a timely moment for reflection, creativity, and reinvigorated commitment to entrepreneurship and enterprise growth.

“The ACCI is extending warm Easter greetings to the business community in Abuja and across Nigeria,” he said.

Obegolu acknowledged the hurdles many businesses continue to face, citing economic instability, infrastructure deficits, and policy inconsistencies as major constraints within the business environment.

“Easter is a symbol of new beginnings. It reminds us of the power of perseverance and the importance of unity in the face of adversity.

“As business leaders and economic drivers, we must continue to innovate, support one another, and advocate for policies that foster a more robust and sustainable economic environment,” he added.

He further reiterated the chamber’s commitment to advancing private sector interests through strategic alliances, targeted advocacy, and initiatives focused on building capacity. Such efforts, he noted, are vital to improving the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses and boosting investor confidence.

Obegolu urged entrepreneurs to use the Easter holiday as a time to reassess their business objectives and identify fresh opportunities for expansion and job creation—particularly in view of the tough economic landscape.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us remain hopeful and focused on building an inclusive economy where businesses of all sizes can thrive.

“On behalf of the executive council and members of the ACCI, I wish all Nigerians, especially ACCI members and partners, a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Easter celebration,” he concluded.