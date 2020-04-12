Easter: Abba Moro felicitates with Christians 

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Abba Moro, has felicitated with Christian faithful in his constituency and Nigeria at large, on the celebration of Easter.

Moro asked Nigerians, particularly Christians, to use the occasion, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, to show love and tolerance for each other despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Ameh Comrade Godwin, the parliamentarian also enjoined Christians to use the Easter celebration to cry to God to take away the deadly Coronavirus ravaging the world.

The Senator implored leaders at all levels to imbibe “the qualities of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, whose sacrifice for mankind is being celebrated.”

He encouraged Christians not to give up despite the global pandemic, but continue to seek God’s face while observing the precautionary measures advised by medical experts.