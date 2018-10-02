Dualization of Some Akure Roads Commence With Demolition of Structures

The Ondo State Government has commenced the proposed dualization of some of its township roads, as demolition of structures on the road corridor begins.

The dualization would majorly involve the Ijoka road of the state capital Akure, from the state owned High Court.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, who visited the state high Court to assess the parts of the structures that had been demolished to give way for the dualization said that the dualizqation would be done in phases.

According to the the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr. Taiwo Otun, one phase of the project would be from A Division to Olukayode roundabout – Alafiatayo Junction, another phase to Oluwatuyi roundabout down to Ijoka.

Otun informed that said after several stakeholders meeting, it has now been agreed that project execution should begin, with the contractor starting with demolition of government owned structures to set out the corridors for the road.

The Permanent Secretary, Engr. Otun said properties owners are being allowed to get useful materials out of their buildings before demolition gets to their properties.

The Chairman of the Corridor Aquisition Committee and Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Lands and Housing, Engr. Alex Aragbaye, said the government is acquiring 40 meters of the road corridors from both left and right.

He said compensation of properties owners will start after demolition, assuring that all properties’ owners will receive their compensation whether they have Certificate of Occupancy or not.