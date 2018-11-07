DSS Arrests Killers of Kaduna Monarch

Men of the Department of Security Services have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of Dr. Maiwada Galadima, a first class traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that one of them is a marked Boko Haram member.

The DSS said the suspects demanded N100 million as ransom but the family was said to have afforded N6,850,000 which was delivered to the suspects yet they killed the monarch.

DSS revealed that the six suspects were a part of the 20-man gang that carried the act.

The operatives are now on the trail of the rest as they promised to arrest all the suspects to face justice.