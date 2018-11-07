Drivers arrested for plotting abduction of employer’s wife

The Police in Lagos State have apprehended two suspected kidnappers who planned to abduct their employer’s wife.

It was gathered that the suspects – Austine Anya and Emmanuel Okemayin were employed as private drivers to the family of Mrs. Ijeoma Eze-Okafor, but they didn’t know they were employing kidnappers.

The two drivers were said to have arranged with some of their gang members to kidnap Mrs. Ijeoma for ransom but they were unfortunate as they were caught in the act by divine intervention.

It was gathered that the suspects contacted one Awosola Adewale, gave him money to contact a native doctor and source for the arms for the operation while they still worked in the house as drivers in order to perfect the wicked act.

However, while they were planning, they contacted some people for the supply of arms and an operational vehicle unknown to them it was the operatives of FSARS they contacted and they were eventually arrested on the day of the operation.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and the three suspects were paraded at the State Command.

CP Edgal explained that the police received credible information that some kidnappers had concluded arrangements to kidnap a renowned businesswoman, Mrs. Ijeoma Eze-Okafor.

The police boss said that directives were given to the FSARS operatives to infiltrate the camp and play along with them. He said the suspects requested for arms, ammunition and vehicle for the operation while the suspects on their own sent the photograph of the target, details of her vehicle and other information to their new partners not knowing they were dealing with policemen.

CP Edgal said that it took 10 days for the gang to plan and on the day they had planned to execute their plan they were immediately arrested.

He said that during interrogation, it was discovered that the two drivers were employed to drive the target and her husband respectively while the third suspect was given N10,000 to engage the services of a native doctor that will protect them after the operation.

The suspects confessed and claimed that they had planned to kidnap the target because she was wicked to them.

Mr. Edgal said that the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

Conductor fights driver inside gutter over N1.5k



A conductor engaged the driver of a bus in a combat yesterday, along the Lekki-Epe expressway, over N1,500.

According to the conductor, the driver refused to pay him for the previous day’s job. The fight reportedly started inside the bus before they took it to the gutter.

All their passengers were left stranded and those that had already paid, ended up losing their money, as they eventually boarded another bus.