Driver Gets 9-Month Jail Term For Assaulting FRSC Operative In Benue

Markudi – An Upper Area Court, sitting in Wannune, Tarka Council Area of Benue State, presided over by Aaga Torkaa, Esq on Wednesday, convicted a road traffic offender for assaulting an operative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, along Wannune – Gboko Road.
The driver, whose name was given as Mr. Suaga J Terkumbur was on 9th January 2021, said to have assaulted the FRSC operative who was diligently carrying out his lawful duty.
The offender who was convicted on a 3 count charge, resulting to nine months imprisonment, but was handed an option of fine amounting to the sum of N9,000.00.
The Upper Area Court also gave the offender other conditions for bail, including the payment of the sum of N25,000.00, being the medical bill accrued as a result of the injuries he inflicted on the Marshal Operative during the assault, and another sum of N5,000.00 as compensation for the uniform of the Staff that he tore.
The Court also ruled that the offender’s impounded vehicle should only be released by FRSC after duration of 30days from date of judgment after meeting all conditions as read during the judgment.
Reacting to the ruling in Abuja, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, expressed utmost satisfaction with the outcome of the judgment, vowing to put an end to knockdown and indiscriminate assault on FRSC personnel on the highway.
He also promised to ensure the security of all personnel on patrol operations, traffic control, public enlightenment and rescue services.
“The Corps wishes to warn all motorists who derive pleasure in knocking down, assaulting and molesting FRSC personnel, to desist from the inhuman act as the Corps will always hunt them down and ensure that the law takes its due course,” he said.
