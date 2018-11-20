Drinking Too Much Water Can Damage Your Health

You’ve heard it many times, ‘drink a lot of water, it’s good for you’

But can there be too much of a good thing? In rare cases, drinking an extreme amount in a short time can be dangerous. It can cause the level of salt, or sodium, in your blood to drop too low. That’s a condition called hyponatremia. It’s very serious, and can be fatal. You may hear it called water intoxication.

When it comes to drinking water, the kidney can handle 800-1,000 ml an hour

Healthy adult requires 3-4 litres of water a day which could also come from food

Other people – depending on age and gender – may need more or less water

Drinking a lot of water helps you pee more and flush out excess waste and water

This is dangerous because it causes sodium levels to become dangerously low

The importance of drinking of plenty water a day has been emphasized, but it turns out that there is a thing as too much.

Problems caused by dehydration are widely known, but experts have cautioned that over-hydration (hyponatremia) can also lead to serious health issues and even death.

The average adult requires between 3-4 litres of water a day but kidneys can only process a litre of water an hour. With nowhere else to go, the liquid is stored inside the body’s cells, causing them to swell.

This process, known as water intoxication, drags down sodium levels in the blood, making it harder for the body to regulate blood pressure.

The swelling in the body can be managed if the excess is stored in the layers of muscle or fat but if stored in the brain it can cause serious health issues because of its inflexible structure, Business Insider reported.

Symptoms of water intoxication include headaches, confusion, or drowsiness, but if the pressure increases patients may suffer brain damage, fall into a coma, and in extreme cases even die.

Other early symptoms can include diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

If you don’t get help right away, the condition can quickly lead to swelling in the brain, seizures, and coma. Get to an emergency room as soon as you can. Doctors there can inject concentrated salt water to ease swelling and reverse problems.

Doctors recommend checking the colour of urine to determine levels of over-hydration.

Dr Mangai, a consultant with National Hospital Abuja, told News Chronicle that the colour should appear light lemon.

The best way to prevent hyponatremia is to make sure you don’t drink way more than you sweat out. But that’s hard to measure.

Experts say drink until you don’t feel thirsty, and then stop. Or check things out when you go to the bathroom.

Sometimes, it helps to have sports drinks instead of plain water if you know you’ll be working hard. Sports drinks have sodium and other electrolytes. But too much liquid of any kind too fast can cause issues.

Listen to your body. If you’re pushing fluids beyond the point it’s comfortable, it’s a sign it’s time to stop drinking.