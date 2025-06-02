Drama After Wedding

What’s a Nigerian weekend without wedding on a Saturday and a little gbas gbos to spice things up.

Over the weekend Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor wedded her heartthrob a fellow actor Moc Madu in a very colorful and vibrant way.

As usual fellow actors in the industry came to support their own and trust them to always pull up with the best outfits some fitting for the event and others not so much.

One that stood out the most is that of actress Nneoma Ukpabi, her outfit was revealing some sensitive areas and got tongues wagging and eyes staring.

An older actress Rita Edochie took to Instagram to discourage that sort of dressing to public events and the advice did not sit well

With Nneoma who responded and warned the Rita to keep her name out of her mouth!

In all Rubys wedding was a success and we wish the couple a blissful marriage.