Dr Soludo decorated with Humanitarian Award as First Lady of the Year

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo was over the weekend, honoured with the prestigious Nigeria’s First Lady of the Year award, the Healthcare and Child Support category.

The award was presented in Abuja by the Humanitarian Awards, Magazine & Summit in recognition of her outstanding contributions to healthcare and child support in Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

Dr. Soludo was recognised for her unwavering commitment to promoting healthy living among Anambra people and Nigerians, as well as her dedicated support for child welfare.

The award followed an open, nationwide nomination and public voting process, which drew thousands of responses from citizens and humanitarian observers across the country.

The ceremony, organised by the Humanitarian Achievement and Outreach Foundation, celebrated Dr. Soludo’s remarkable leadership and humanitarian efforts, particularly through her “Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo” initiative, a campaign focused on community health awareness, maternal and child care, nutritional education, and support for underprivileged families in both rural and urban areas of Anambra State.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Soludo commended the organizers for honour and promised to leverage on it to do more to the people.

She reflected on the origins of her initiative and revealed that the project began more than 19 years ago as a private endeavour and has since grown into a wide-reaching and impactful movement.

“This award would not have been possible without consistency and dedication to the cause.

“Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo has come to stay. With each laurel and accolade that comes our way, we embrace them as motivation to do even more. This one is special,” she stated.

She dedicated the award to her supporters and beneficiaries.

“To my beloved Healthy Living family, everyone who comes out each Saturday morning to work out with me, and to the beautiful children of Anambra whose lives and futures are being reshaped by our efforts. This award is for you. You are the true pride of our work,” she added