DR Congo Accuses Apple of Exploiting Conflict Minerals

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has launched a legal case against Apple, targeting its subsidiaries in France and Belgium.

The DRC accused the tech giant of incorporating illegally mined minerals from its conflict-ridden eastern region and Rwanda into its supply chain.

These minerals, often referred to as “blood minerals,” are believed to finance militias, foster violence, and contribute to forced labor.

The allegations include war crimes, money laundering, and consumer deception, with complaints filed in Paris and Brussels.

Lawyers claimed Apple’s actions have caused immense suffering, perpetuated violence, and harmed the environment.

Despite previous inquiries into its supply chain practices, Apple has denied using illegally sourced materials and maintains that its supply chain is thoroughly vetted.

Rwanda has rejected the accusations, while Apple has yet to issue a detailed response to the lawsuit.

