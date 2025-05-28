Dr. Abubakar Alkali Acquitted by High Court Over #EndBadGovernance Protests

A high court in Sokoto yesterday cleared Dr Abubakar Alkali, of all charges over his participation in the endbadgovernance protests held across the country on 1st August 2024.

Dr Alkali, a senior lecturer in the department of petroleum and gas engineering, Baze university, Abuja was arraigned in August last year and subsequently sent to prison in Sokoto over his support and participation in the endbadgovernance protests held in Sokoto and across Nigeria after his arrest by the department of state security (DSS) in Abuja for which he was kept in custody before his arraignment at the court in Sokoto.

The high court in Sokoto in its judgement delivered by justice Mu’awiyya Dahiru Mahmud discharged and acquitted Dr Alkali thus bringing an end to the trial which started in August last year.

The trial, which has been condemned by several well-meaning Nigerians, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the civil society organisations (CSOs), and the academia, has been labelled as political persecution. The provisions of the 1999 is clear on the rights of every citizen to peaceful protests.

The trial also reechoes the persecution of many peaceful protesters including minors in several states of Nigeria and the federal capital territory (FCT) over the endbadgovernance protests held across the country between 1st -10 August last year.

These trials of peaceful protesters has further proven the view held by many Nigerians that the government at states and federal levels are intolerant to peaceful protests which are guaranteed as unalienable rights of citizens in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria CFRN 1999 (as amended).

Dr Alkali and his lawyers expressed gratitude to the almighty Allah for bringing an end to the trial and also thanked the Sokoto state judiciary for ensuring that justice is served.