Doyin Okupe’s Son Joins Buhari’s Campaign Team

A legal practitioner and son of Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Ditan Okupe, has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term re-election.

Dr. Doyin Okupe, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an ardent supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 Presidency. He was recently appointed by Senate President and ex-presidential aspirant of PDP, Bukola Saraki, as the chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

In a letter he sent to the spokesman of Buhari’s 2019 Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, Ditan Okupe volunteered to join the campaign team of Buhari to ensure the president’s victory in 2019.

He described Buhari as the best candidate for the top job, adding that everything must be done to prevent the PDP and its cohorts from returning to power next year.