Don’t Wait For Marriage Before You have Kids – Actress Advises Women

69 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 8, 2021
Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed that she is expecting her second child as a single woman.
LindaIkeji reports that in a lengthy video posted to her IG, the actress spoke about her first pregnancy at 27 and her current one now that she’s 34.
Uche stated that she doesn’t regret having her first child, who is now 6, or this one she’s pregnant with.
According to her, despite all she went through in the hands of her ex when she was pregnant with her daughter at 27, she kept the child because she doesn’t support abortion.
In her words, abortion is against her beliefs as a Catholic, and that it is silly for a woman above 30 to have an abortion because she’s waiting for marriage.
Uche urged women to have their kids, rather than wait till they are no longer fertile because they want to get married first.
She went on to reveal that marriage doesn’t favour everyone and gave an example with an old acquaintance who no longer looks beautiful since she got married.
“She’s married oh, and she’s looking haggard and old and ugly.
“So who marriage help? If with marriage and the almighty man that you’re marrying, you’re looking terrible, without marriage, who knows how you go look?
“Please, stop killing your children, especially when you’re of age. Have your kids. If marriage comes, marry oh, if marriage no come, raise your children now.”
She continued that “I’m 34. I already have a kid. This is going to be my second child. I have a boyfriend who loves me, I’m happy and I’m having my baby. ”
She, however, said she didn’t “plan for this but it happened” and “I’m not a candidate for abortion.”
“I can never in my life support abortion. I don’t support abortion because I’m Catholic,” she said.
