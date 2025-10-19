Welcome back, you that had ethics

on the endangered list, bias your metrics.

Don’t overexplain, let your proficiency deliver.

Passengers will judge you according to your cover.

Take it as if it’s your last chance, your final interview.

Inform dignity, keep your word, it’s a basic worldview!

You’ve ascended; dress the way you want to be addressed.

It shouldn’t be lost on you that you once left us distressed.

Adhere to international standards, not to partisan emotions.

The time for business as usual is over: no more debilitations.

Travelers will judge you according to your history, not cute words.

National Railways of Zimbabwe, business as usual will invite swords!