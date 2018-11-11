Don’t Forget Leah Sharibu!

On the 19th of February this year, more than a hundred girls were kidnapped

from the Government Girls Science and Technology College, Dapchi in Yobe

state by a faction of the dreaded Boko Haram.



Five weeks later, 105 girls were released, 5 had died in captivity and one

girl was held back.



The name of the girl held back is Leah Sharibu, only 14 years old at the

time, and her captors refused to release her because she refused to convert

to Islam.



Eight months on and she is still being held against her will with her

captors threatening to execute her at any time: they have already executed

two Red Cross health workers kidnapped earlier this year.



The Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has recently said

that the government was doing everything within their power to secure her

release: but considering the ongoing Chibok girls saga, this can mean

virtually nothing substantial is being done. Politicians will always say

one thing and do something else – or do nothing at all. Hopefully, she won’t

be used as a political bargaining tool in the run-up to the 2019 elections.



For such a young girl to put her life on the line for her faith, I don’t see

any of the so-called ‘Men-of-God’ in Nigeria lining up to fight for her

release – or even mention her (Pastor Adeboye only mentioned her briefly in

a sermon in March and that was it!). Is this because they are too busy

collecting tithes, ‘performing miracles’ or pocketing backhanders from

politicians? Or are they too busy trying to win more souls to their

churches (-to pay more tithes!) that they can afford to ignore the plight of

one deeply religious girl?



By refusing to convert to Islam and facing an uncertain future, Leah has

displayed more courage than most people. How many people in her predicament

would resist the urge to convert to Islam just to get out of there? (I

know I wouldn’t! I would convert fast, call myself ‘Mohammed’ and run like a