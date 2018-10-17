Dogara declares 2 Reps’ seats vacant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on

Tuesday declared vacant seats of Kankia/Kusada and Toro federal

constituencies of Katsina and Bauchi States.

The declaration is coming as a result of the swearing in of two members

of the House: Ahmed Babba-Kaita and Lawal Gumau as senators by the

senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Kaita represented Kankia/Kusada federal constituency of Katsina State

while Mr Gumau represented Toro federal constituency of Bauchi State.

The two were elected as senators after the demise of the former

occupants of the seats. The late senators, Bukar Mustapha and Ali

Wakili, died earlier in 2018.