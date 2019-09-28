Does water have calories?

Calories have become the most commonly used word when it comes to discussions on health. But what makes these calories so important and why should we burn them. More importantly is there anything that we can have without worrying about calories. Calories are the amount of energy we get from our food.

But just because water does not contain any calories, it does not mean that it does not help in providing energy to the body. In fact, water helps in transporting the energy broken down from food to the cells in the body. So even though water does not have any calories of its own it helps in carrying the acquired calories to all organs of the body. Not just carrying calories, water also helps in breaking down and burning them. That is why it is recommended to drink plenty of water to reduce weight.

Additionally, the consumption of cold water burns calories even faster. Along with burning calories, water also helps in flushing out waste from the body. Water filters the toxins in the kidneys. Water is also essential to burn the stored fats in the body. Thus, along with not having any calories, water also helps in burning down calories that we consume from elsewhere. No calories mean no impact on weight and so make water your best friend if you are on a weight watchers diet, and you would not need to count your calories.

Time and again we hear water being referred to as magic liquid, now we know why. So many benefits without gaining any calories can be provided only by water. So, get your eight glasses of water ready and yield its many benefits over time. The question of what can we have without gaining any calories is finally answered- water!