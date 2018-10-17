A Malaysian doctor has shared video of an unusual procedure that
resulted from a live tick found in a patient’s ear canal.
The video shows Dr. Rahmat Omar, 49, an ear, nose and throat surgeon in
Kuala Lumpur, removing the tick from deep inside a patient’s ear canal.
Omar said he was shocked when he discovered that the foreign object
inside the patient’s ear was a live tick.
“The patient was in a lot of discomfort; they were so happy when I
removed it. It’s certainly the first time I have ever seen this and I
hope I never have to do this again!” the doctor said.
Doctor removes live tick from patient’s inner ear
