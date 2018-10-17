Doctor removes live tick from patient’s inner ear

A Malaysian doctor has shared video of an unusual procedure that

resulted from a live tick found in a patient’s ear canal.

The video shows Dr. Rahmat Omar, 49, an ear, nose and throat surgeon in

Kuala Lumpur, removing the tick from deep inside a patient’s ear canal.

Omar said he was shocked when he discovered that the foreign object

inside the patient’s ear was a live tick.

“The patient was in a lot of discomfort; they were so happy when I

removed it. It’s certainly the first time I have ever seen this and I

hope I never have to do this again!” the doctor said.