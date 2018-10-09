Do Something Principle – A Cure When Motivation Starts Playing Hard To Get

A year ago, I finally brushed aside fear of the unknown; gripped courage by the throat and launched my blog. I mean, I called myself a writer but had nothing to show for it save for my Facebook posts which didn’t make any sense.

Starting the blog, I had a whole lot of ideas swimming in my head. They were so many that all I could think about was set up a blog; a personal blog and WRITE; have a whole lot of subscribers and all but brethren, little did I know that I will be stuck one day. As in, so stuck that for months I wouldn’t be able to make a post.

I kept waiting for that motivation which never came. And because of that, I kind of assumed that maybe I wasn’t meant to be a “blogger”. To be frank, I nearly gave up.

But that’s exactly what happens to most of us. Many of us commit to an action only if we feel a certain level of motivation. And we feel motivation only when we feel enough emotional inspiration. We all want to accomplish something but the moment you don’t feel motivated or inspired, then you assume you are just so screwed. And there is nothing you can do about it.

But isn’t it time to remind that lazy-procrastinating side of you that “Action begets motivation?”. You can’t just sit your ass down waiting for some kind of inspiration or motivation before you “do something”. When you see inspiration as a prerequisite to propel you ahead, my dear, you have no idea how stuck you will be in life. Take an action first; no matter how small it is then watch motivation sneak back.

There was a night I had to force myself to write. I came back from lecture physically and mentally drained. But then, the fact that my blog was slowly going down the drains pushed me to pull out my laptop.

I told myself, “See Ann, just start typing”. A voice in my head was like, “What are you going to type? Do you have any idea? No. Oya na, go back to sleep. You can’t come and kill yourself?” I almost obeyed that voice. But after a second thought, I told myself, “Let me just type one sentence first and see how it goes”. Before I knew it, my fingers got busy. Ideas starting flying in from wherever they have been hiding.

Months back, it dawned on me how selfish and uncaring I can be most times. People called and complained that I hardly give a fuck about them; I never return their calls when I miss them and these were people I knew that genuinely cared about me. I instantly hated that part of me and needed a change. First things first, I made it a duty to start checking on people. Even if it’s one person a day, I just did it. Before I knew it, I found myself making out time for others; listening to them; being there for them even though the only thing I can offer is my presence.

I don’t know what plans you have; you keep dreaming of making it big in this life; your head is so full of ideas, you are so nervous and stressed about what to do. Calm down, take a deep breath and force yourself to start taking some “Baby steps” while waiting for the big break.

Mark Manson, the author of “The Subtle Art of not giving a fuck” will call it, the “Do Something Principle”. It’s a principle that will surely help you overcome procrastination.

Months back when I was in law school, I was always nervous; the thought of passing law school with good grades was usually one of the things that kept me awake most nights. Among the five courses we were doing, corporate law was the worst. There were just so many topics to cover; cases to be crammed; sections of the law to be memorised; documents to be drafted and I had no idea where to start from. Most times, I find myself staring at the huge textbook wondering what the heck I was supposed to do to see that I garb everything before the Almighty Bar Final.

Now, that is where the, “Do Something” principle came in, instead of losing sleep thinking about how to memorise the laws, I took it slowly; one step at a time; one topic each day.

Apply this “Do Something” principle in your daily affairs and see if you will remain the same.

Nothing worthwhile comes easy. Your hustle never stops. Your hustle’s a part of you.

And whether you’re an artist or a writer or have a business that you want to get started, you know what it’s like to have a million ideas in your brain every second of your life.

Yes, it’s hard work, but I hope you all have the strength and the courage to go after what you want.

Besides technology has made it so much easier for us to go after our dreams.

You can Google just about anything, learn something new via YouTube, and you’re able to connect to millions of people instantly via social media.

You see, no matter how much we try to downplay it, actions speaks louder than talent”. Nobody gives a fuck about your talent until you romance it a little with actions.

“Actions speaks louder than inspiration”. Sometimes inspiration can be playing hard to get; but the shakara ends immediately action comes in.

Most of us have dreams, but none of them can come true without self-discipline. And no, you can’t just give yourself a pat on the back just for attempting something once or twice. It will definitely not help you get closer to what we really want in life.

It is not enough to dream; we equally need commitment, determination, effort, and most of all self-discipline to make any dream a reality.