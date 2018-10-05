Do Not Compensate Magnus Abe, Rivers APC Warns Oshiomhole

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers state has warned the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to compensate Senator Magnus Abe over his alleged rebellion against the party in Rivers state with a Senatorial ticket.

The chieftain of the APC in Rivers state, who said this in Port Harcourt, charged the National Secretariat of the party, as well as the State Chapter not to send a wrong signal to members of the party by embarking on any act that will destroy the principles on which the party was set up.

Eze told The News Chronicle that compensating the Senator with the party’s ticket and denying the legitimate aspiration of a loyal party leader like Ambassador Oji Ngofa, will not only be suicidal but sending the message that rebelling against the party’s authority will ultimately be compensated with juicy rewards.

Senator Abe, an erstwhile ally of Eze and Minister for Transport, Rotimi Ameachi had attempted to form another faction of the APC in Rivers state, after he unsuccessfully attempted to take over the party leadership in the state from Ameachi.

“Senator Magnus Abe is not only a personal friend, but a brother very dear to my heart and family. I have nothing against any aspiration that he (Abe) intends to pursue, but I will not support any of his acts that will be detrimental to the collective aspiration of APC in Rivers State.

“I must confess that I am sad that Senator Abe could be in the position that he has found himself just because he wants to rebel against a fellow whose inputs in his political life can’t be overemphasized”, Eze said.

He further alleged that Senator Abe teamed up to sabotage the fortunes of the party during the 2015 general elections with hopes that he will reap out of it by 2019, and when he found out that it would not be possible he teamed up with Governor Wike of Rivers state to create the crisis that has become the lot of APC in the State.

On the other hand, Eze insisted that Ambassador Oji Ngofa has proved himself not only as a party loyalist, but one who is ready to offer his life for the greatness of the party in the Niger Delta region.

“Well, it is not a taboo to be ambitious but any ambition that will bring your leader down and harm the platform that brought you to prominence is not only calamitous, unfortunate but a bad one.

“I am sad that Abe have lost it and should be allowed to show serious remorse for all his anti-party activities before he can be trusted with any other strategic position in the party”, Eze counselled.