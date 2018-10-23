Diversion of N20.9bn: Ondo State yet to receive Paris Club Fund

Following allegations of diversion and misappropriation of N20.9 billion Paris Club refund, the Ondo State Government has said that it was yet to receive its own share of the refund disbursed by the Federal Government.

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) last week barricaded the Governor’s office in Akure, protesting over what it termed the state government’s insensitivity to the plight of its citizenry.

However, the state Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa has said that the state government has expended more than N146 billion for the payment of workers’ salaries since the inception of the Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

Akinterinwa expressed dismay over the agitation of workers, saying that the administration of Governor Akeredolu has not defaulted in the payment of salary, since its inception.

The commissioner who disclosed this during the weekly press briefing at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure pointed out that out of the seven months inherited from the last administration, the Akeredolu government has been able to pay four months.

“I can tell you so far, since the inception of this Administration, the State has expended N146 billion in the payment of salary. This tells you the percentage of total earnings that has gone into servicing this segment of the society. Therefore, we’re surprised to hear that members of labour are agitating.

“I want to put it on record that the State has not received the Paris Club fund. We have heard series of rumours. I can say categorically that this fund has not been received. When received; it will be judiciously expended,” he said.