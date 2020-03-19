Deviant Uzodimma Bombs Wike Again

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has continued to open fire on the combative Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The deviant Uzodimma says he has no regrets in linking Wike to the alleged plot to remove the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.



He was firing back after his Rivers state counterpart had berated him in an explosive tongue-lashing in Port Harcourt.



“There is no better way to pin Wike down to the recent crisis rocking the APC and its National Chairman than the careless way he spoke against Uzodinma who obviously was echoing what many already know about Wike and his type of politics.



“If Wike did not have a hand in the Oshiomhole saga, why insult innocent Governor Uzodinma whose only crime was that he brought Wike’s mischief tendencies to the fore for everyone to see?”, says Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu.



Wike, according to him, knows the reasons behind his interest in the attempted removal of the National Chairman of the APC but advised him to think before he talks on political matters, particularly as they concern the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) he pretends to love more than other members of the party.



Uzodimma mocked Wike for arrogating to himself the strength he does not have, adding that the governor has been behaving as if he knew everything that is wrong with the country’s polity.



“Uzodinma has an idea why you are badly hurt. You have the right to be hurt anyway. However, because you are Mr. Know All you still cannot imagine how Uzodinma has reduced yourself acclaimed political wisdom to ignorance”, Nwachukwu adds.



Uzodimma expresses displeasure over Wike’s alleged failed attempt to truncate the Supreme Court judgment that brought him to power, saying unlike him, the governor was patient to follow through the due process without taking the law into his hands.



Continuing, he says it is unfortunate for Wike to continued to denigrate the Supreme Court that adjudicated over his election ‘by carelessly and arrogantly describing the ruling of the Apex Court as synonymous with fraud,’ and warned that such contempt would have negative implications on the country’s democracy.



Nwachukwu claims that his principal believes in the rule of law like the APC and has not hidden his respect for the judiciary as a critical organ for national development and survival of Nigeria’s democracy.



He is, therefore, advising Wike to engage in deep introspection ton what went wrong with his party that made it lose two consecutive national elections instead of trivializing serious issues of national and international importance in the hope of attracting himself accolades.