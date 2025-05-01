Deputy Governor Visits Giwa Barracks After Explosion Caused by Fire

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, visited Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri this morning after a large explosion occurred there last night.

The explosion was caused by a fire that broke out in the barracks’ armoury.

Major General A.G.L. Haruna, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, led the Deputy Governor on a tour of the affected area.

He confirmed that, fortunately, no lives were lost. However, a large amount of explosives and ammunition was destroyed in the fire.

The General said initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by extreme heat due to the high temperatures currently affecting the state.

Deputy Governor Kadafur praised the military for their quick response and reassured the public that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.