Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Deputy Governor Visits Giwa Barracks After Explosion Caused by Fire

    0
    By on News
    Deputy Governor Visits Giwa Barracks After Explosion Caused by Fire
    Giwa Barrack after the Bomb explosion

    The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, visited Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri this morning after a large explosion occurred there last night.

    Deputy Governor Visits Giwa Barracks After Explosion Caused by Fire

    The explosion was caused by a fire that broke out in the barracks’ armoury.

    Major General A.G.L. Haruna, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, led the Deputy Governor on a tour of the affected area.

    He confirmed that, fortunately, no lives were lost. However, a large amount of explosives and ammunition was destroyed in the fire.

    The General said initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by extreme heat due to the high temperatures currently affecting the state.

    Deputy Governor Kadafur praised the military for their quick response and reassured the public that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.