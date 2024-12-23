Denzel Washington now a minister

At 69, Denzel Washington is stepping into a new role that goes beyond the silver screen he’s now a licensed minister.

The celebrated actor, who has won hearts with his iconic performances, has taken on a mission that’s deeply personal and spiritual.

On a recent Saturday at Kelly Temple in New York City, Washington was baptized by Archbishop Christopher Bryant. Reflecting on his journey, the actor said, “It took a while, but I’m finally here. If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

Archbishop Bryant shared the transformative moment on Facebook, posting photos of Washington dedicating his life to Christ. The post celebrated this milestone, calling it “a truly uplifting moment” and welcoming Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy of the Church of God in Christ.

Washington has never been shy about his faith, but he’s honest about how challenging it can be to express such beliefs in Hollywood. In an Esquire piece, he explained, “When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my Lord and Savior. I’m unafraid.”

Yet, he admitted that openly discussing religion in the entertainment industry comes with its challenges. “You can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe,” he said.

For Washington, this new chapter feels liberating. “I’m free now. There’s no such thing as ‘Hollywood’ anyway. What does that even mean? A street called Hollywood Boulevard?” he remarked, poking fun at the idea of a monolithic “Hollywood.”

When asked about how many of his peers share his faith, Washington admitted, “It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. There’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”

Denzel Washington’s journey to this point has been nothing short of extraordinary. He first rose to fame in 1982 with his role in the medical drama St. Elsewhere, earning critical acclaim that opened the door to a stellar film career. Over the decades, he’s given us unforgettable performances in Training Day, Malcolm X, The Book of Eli, and Fences.

Now, he’s adding a new title to his already impressive resume Minister. It’s a role he’s embracing with the same passion and authenticity that made him a Hollywood legend.

In a world that often shies away from conversations about faith, Denzel Washington’s openness is refreshing. He’s proof that no matter where you are in life, it’s never too late to embrace a new calling that uplifts not just yourself but those around you.

