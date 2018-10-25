Denials Down Under: Climate Change and Health

Richard Horton’s note in an October 2015 issue of The Lancet was

cautiously optimistic. It described the launch of Doctors for Climate

Change Action, led by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians

(RACP) in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference COP21. The

initiative had arisen from a statement endorsed by a range of medical

and international health organisations (some 69 in all), specifically

emphasising that ancient obligation for a doctor to protect the health

of patients and their communities. But, as if to add a more

cautionary tale of improvement, the 2015 Lancet Commission also

concluded that the response to climate change would, in all

likelihood, be “the greatest global health opportunity of the 21st

century”.

A more sombre note tends to prevail in such assessments. The RACP has

itself made the observation that, “Unchecked, climate change threatens

to worsen food and water shortages, change the risk of

climate-sensitive diseases, and increase the frequency and intensity

of extreme weather events. This is likely to have serious

consequences for public health and wellbeing.”

In recent years, the link to a rise in temperatures has been

associated with specific medical events, such as the transmission of

infectious diseases. The Lancet notes one example specific to

mosquitoes and their increasingly energised role: “Vectorial capacity

of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus has increased since 1990, with

tangible effects – notably the doubling of cases of dengue fever every

decade since 1990.”

Mona Sarfarty, director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate

and Health, could only be gloomy at this month’s International Panel

on Climate Change report, releasing a statement rich with claims. “As

a physician, I know that climate change is already harming the health

of Americans. Doctors and medical professionals see it daily in our

offices, including the effects of extreme weather events like

Hurricane Florence to droughts, smoke from large wildfires, spreading

Lyme disease, and worsened asthma.”

What, then, to be done? The RACP’s November 2016 position statement

outlines a set of canonical objectives still deemed profane by climate

change sceptics, notably those coal deep: a decrease in fossil fuel

combustion in the generating of energy and transport; a reduction of

fossil fuel extraction; decreasing emissions from food production and

agriculture; and the improvement of emergency efficiency in homes and

buildings. Not exactly scurrilous stuff, but highly offensive to

fossil fuel fiends.

The Morrison Government, hived off from such concerns, is more focused

on immediate, existential goals. Its own electoral survival, shakily

built on the reduction of energy costs to pacify a disgruntled

electorate, has featured a degree of bullying on the part of the prime

minister towards energy companies. Energy retailers, Morrison warns,

must drastically reduce prices from January 1 or face the intrusive

burdens of regulation. The considerations of the planet, and the

health of its inhabitants, have been put aside, a point made clear in

the Australian government’s response to the IPCC findings.

The note of the report is one of manageable mitigation, shot through

with a measured fatalism: “Limiting global warming to 1.5ºC would

require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects

of society”. While admitting that, “Some impacts may be long-lasting

and irreversible, such as the loss of some ecosystems (high

confidence)” stabilising temperatures at 1.5ºC would at least draw a

ring around the catastrophe. “The avoided climate change impacts on

sustainable development, eradication of poverty and reducing

inequalities would be greater if global warming were limited to 1.5ºC

rather than 2ºC, if mitigation and adaptation synergies were maximised

while trade-offs are minimised (high confidence).”

For the Morrison government, these words, admittedly technical and

dry, are the stuff another galaxy, pressed to the outer reaches of the

cosmos. The IPCC report did not, according to the prime minister,

“provide recommendations to Australia”, leaving his government to

pursue policies to “ensure electricity prices are lower”.

Fossil fuel lobbyists and advocates were comforted by this retreat

from environmental reality. “There is a role,” insisted former

Coalition energy minister and Queensland Resources Council chief Ian

Macfarlane, “for high-quality Australian coal and it’s compatible with

meeting Paris emissions reduction targets.” An interesting omission

on emissions here is that the richer the quality of coal, the more

concentrated the carbon. Poorer quality brown coal, curiously enough,

is less of a culprit. But Macfarlane wants it both ways, if not all

ways. “Our economy depends on the coal industry, and we can have both

a strong coal industry and reduce carbon emissions.”

Such dismissive, a deluding behaviour, has been seen to be nothing

short of “contemptuous” by a group of Australian health experts, whose

Thursday letter in The Lancet suggests a disregard for “any duty of

care regarding the future wellbeing of Australians and our immediate

neighbours”.

The signatories, including Nobel Laureates Peter Doherty and Tilman

Ruff, suggested that, like “other established historical harms to

human health [such as tobacco], narrow vested interests must be

countered to bring about fundamental change in the consumption of coal

and other fossil fuels.” They urge the adoption of a “call to

action”, including the phasing out of existing coal-fired power

stations, a “commitment to no new or expanded coal mines and no new

coal-fired power stations” and the removal of “all subsidies to fossil

fuel industries”.

A damp lettuce response came from the near invisible federal

environment minister, Melissa Price, who insists that the Morrison

government remains aware of the IPCC findings. This same minister,

when asked about what she is doing in her portfolio, persists in

praising the blessings of the good divinity that is coal, a spectacle

as curious as a wolf at a sheep convention. “We have consistently

stated that the IPCC is a trusted source of scientific advice that we

will continue to take into account on climate policy.” To account, it

would seem, is to ignore; to acknowledge is to dismiss.

Dr. Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College,

Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email:

bkampmark@gmail.com