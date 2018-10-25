Denials Down Under: Climate Change and Health

Richard Horton’s note in an October 2015 issue of The Lancet was
cautiously optimistic. It described the launch of Doctors for Climate
Change Action, led by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians
(RACP) in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference COP21. The
initiative had arisen from a statement endorsed by a range of medical
and international health organisations (some 69 in all), specifically
emphasising that ancient obligation for a doctor to protect the health
of patients and their communities. But, as if to add a more
cautionary tale of improvement, the 2015 Lancet Commission also
concluded that the response to climate change would, in all
likelihood, be “the greatest global health opportunity of the 21st
century”.
A more sombre note tends to prevail in such assessments. The RACP has
itself made the observation that, “Unchecked, climate change threatens
to worsen food and water shortages, change the risk of
climate-sensitive diseases, and increase the frequency and intensity
of extreme weather events. This is likely to have serious
consequences for public health and wellbeing.”
In recent years, the link to a rise in temperatures has been
associated with specific medical events, such as the transmission of
infectious diseases. The Lancet notes one example specific to
mosquitoes and their increasingly energised role: “Vectorial capacity
of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus has increased since 1990, with
tangible effects – notably the doubling of cases of dengue fever every
decade since 1990.”
Mona Sarfarty, director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate
and Health, could only be gloomy at this month’s International Panel
on Climate Change report, releasing a statement rich with claims. “As
a physician, I know that climate change is already harming the health
of Americans. Doctors and medical professionals see it daily in our
offices, including the effects of extreme weather events like
Hurricane Florence to droughts, smoke from large wildfires, spreading
Lyme disease, and worsened asthma.”
What, then, to be done? The RACP’s November 2016 position statement
outlines a set of canonical objectives still deemed profane by climate
change sceptics, notably those coal deep: a decrease in fossil fuel
combustion in the generating of energy and transport; a reduction of
fossil fuel extraction; decreasing emissions from food production and
agriculture; and the improvement of emergency efficiency in homes and
buildings. Not exactly scurrilous stuff, but highly offensive to
fossil fuel fiends.
The Morrison Government, hived off from such concerns, is more focused
on immediate, existential goals. Its own electoral survival, shakily
built on the reduction of energy costs to pacify a disgruntled
electorate, has featured a degree of bullying on the part of the prime
minister towards energy companies. Energy retailers, Morrison warns,
must drastically reduce prices from January 1 or face the intrusive
burdens of regulation. The considerations of the planet, and the
health of its inhabitants, have been put aside, a point made clear in
the Australian government’s response to the IPCC findings.
The note of the report is one of manageable mitigation, shot through
with a measured fatalism: “Limiting global warming to 1.5ºC would
require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects
of society”. While admitting that, “Some impacts may be long-lasting
and irreversible, such as the loss of some ecosystems (high
confidence)” stabilising temperatures at 1.5ºC would at least draw a
ring around the catastrophe. “The avoided climate change impacts on
sustainable development, eradication of poverty and reducing
inequalities would be greater if global warming were limited to 1.5ºC
rather than 2ºC, if mitigation and adaptation synergies were maximised
while trade-offs are minimised (high confidence).”
For the Morrison government, these words, admittedly technical and
dry, are the stuff another galaxy, pressed to the outer reaches of the
cosmos. The IPCC report did not, according to the prime minister,
“provide recommendations to Australia”, leaving his government to
pursue policies to “ensure electricity prices are lower”.
Fossil fuel lobbyists and advocates were comforted by this retreat
from environmental reality. “There is a role,” insisted former
Coalition energy minister and Queensland Resources Council chief Ian
Macfarlane, “for high-quality Australian coal and it’s compatible with
meeting Paris emissions reduction targets.” An interesting omission
on emissions here is that the richer the quality of coal, the more
concentrated the carbon. Poorer quality brown coal, curiously enough,
is less of a culprit. But Macfarlane wants it both ways, if not all
ways. “Our economy depends on the coal industry, and we can have both
a strong coal industry and reduce carbon emissions.”
Such dismissive, a deluding behaviour, has been seen to be nothing
short of “contemptuous” by a group of Australian health experts, whose
Thursday letter in The Lancet suggests a disregard for “any duty of
care regarding the future wellbeing of Australians and our immediate
neighbours”.
The signatories, including Nobel Laureates Peter Doherty and Tilman
Ruff, suggested that, like “other established historical harms to
human health [such as tobacco], narrow vested interests must be
countered to bring about fundamental change in the consumption of coal
and other fossil fuels.” They urge the adoption of a “call to
action”, including the phasing out of existing coal-fired power
stations, a “commitment to no new or expanded coal mines and no new
coal-fired power stations” and the removal of “all subsidies to fossil
fuel industries”.
A damp lettuce response came from the near invisible federal
environment minister, Melissa Price, who insists that the Morrison
government remains aware of the IPCC findings. This same minister,
when asked about what she is doing in her portfolio, persists in
praising the blessings of the good divinity that is coal, a spectacle
as curious as a wolf at a sheep convention. “We have consistently
stated that the IPCC is a trusted source of scientific advice that we
will continue to take into account on climate policy.” To account, it
would seem, is to ignore; to acknowledge is to dismiss.
Dr. Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College,
Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email:
bkampmark@gmail.com