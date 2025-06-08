DEMOCRACY DAY ADDRESS: The Expectations of Nigerians

As we mark another June 12 — a day symbolic of our collective struggle for democracy, justice, and the voice of the people — Nigerians have clear and heartfelt expectations of leadership. These are not mere wishes, but urgent calls to action for healing, progress, and transformation:

1) Restitution and Justice for the June 12 Legacy

The annulled June 12, 1993 election remains a painful scar on our national conscience. As many patriots have rightly pointed out — including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Governor Sule Lamido — there can be no true reconciliation without restitution.

☆Nigerians expect the federal government to offer official restitution — including financial compensation and a national monument — to the family of Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola, the widely acclaimed winner of that election.

This is not just about a family; it is about restoring dignity to our democratic foundations.

2) Genuine Electoral Reforms

A stable democracy demands free, fair, transparent, and credible elections. The spirit of June 12 calls for an electoral system where every vote counts and no citizen is disenfranchised.

☆Nigerians expect the President and National Assembly to:

a/ Implement the recommendations of past electoral reform panels (e.g., Uwais, Nnamani Committees)

b/ Strengthen INEC’s independence and transparency

c/Legislate the use of technology for real-time results collation

d/ Protect voters and electoral officers from violence and manipulation

3) A Vision to Make Nigeria Great Again

To reclaim our nation’s greatness, we must build a vision rooted in good governance, equity, innovation, and national unity.

☆The people expect a leadership that:

a/ Empowers entrepreneurs, particularly youth and women

b/Invests in public health and universal healthcare

c/Fosters sustainability and environmental resilience

d/ Strengthens institutions and the rule of law

e/Prioritizes education, job creation, and digital transformation

4) Security and National Unity

Without security, there is no freedom. Without unity, there is no future.

☆Nigerians are yearning for:

a/ Decisive and intelligent responses to banditry, terrorism, and communal conflict

b/ Community policing and intelligence-driven security

c/ National healing across ethnic, religious, and regional divides

d/ Justice for victims of violence, injustice, and neglect

5) From Rhetoric to Results

The Nigerian people no longer want promises — they want results.

☆Democracy Day must not end with symbolic speeches. Let it mark the beginning of tangible reforms, courageous decisions, and people-first leadership.

Conclusion

June 12 is a call to conscience.

It reminds us that power belongs to the people, and leadership must be used to right wrongs, build trust, and deliver hope.

Let this year be the year we take a bold step forward — not just in memory of the past, but in service of our future.

God bless Nigeria.

Richard ODUSANYA

odusanyagold@gmail.com