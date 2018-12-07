Delta Monarch ‘Disappears’ As Armed Youths Invade Palace

The Paramount Ruler of Agbarha Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Samson Oghugunwa, is currently on the run for his dear life as some armed youths alleged to be crusading for him to abdicate the throne, invaded the palace to smoke him out of office.

The embattled monarch is already calling on President Muhammadu Buhari who himself is battling for re-election next year, just as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the security agencies to come to his aid and save .his life from the activities of suspected assassins.

The monarch who appears to be a refugee in Uvwie, claimed that he managed to escape assassination when suspected hired killers invaded his palace on Sunday, adding that those who had been sponsoring his ordeal were both after his life and the destruction of the kingdom.

‘’I learnt that some armed youths were coming to the palace, barely 30 minutes when I got the information, they were already at the palace, but I had to vanish. My two wives were held at gun point and traditional beads worth several millions of naira were stolen during the invasion.

‘’My security details were beaten up, my children laptops were carted away. Properties worth over N30 million were collected from the palace during the attack. The matter is now with the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and Governor Okowa.

‘’I’m calling on President Buhari, Governor Okowa and all the security chiefs to come save my life and the kingdom from the activities of criminals and ritualists who want to kill me. Soldiers and policemen came and they saw these youths were arms and ammunitions but did nothing. No arrest was made because they got a directive from a retired military general who is against me.

‘’So, I am crying to the FG, heads of army, navy, police, DSS and the state government to come and save Agbarho from a hand of a retired General. Once the matter is settled, it is what the retired General says that this group of people who do not want peace will do’’, he said.

Agbarho Kingdom has been experiencing a bitter tussle for the throne. The simmering crisis boiled over on Monday as youths of the kingdom allegedly installed Chief Williams Onokpite as their new Osuvie (monarch) of the kingdom.

Before the alleged enthronement of Onokpite as the new king, the youths had reportedly banished the embattled fleeing monarch, Samson Oghughunwa.

Local sources however, say the new king was the chief kingmaker and next in line to Oghughunwa. The youths’ action had to do with a lingering crisis in the community arising from the perceived traditional ruler’s style of leadership which does not sit well with some of his subjects.

Insiders say the paramount ruler earlier got wind of the impending invasion and fled his palace before the youths arrived.

Policemen from Ughelli Area Commander are said to have doused the tension by taking control of the area so as to restore sanity. Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Mustafa, has assured that Oghugunwa was safe; and urged people in the area to go about their various businesses calmly.