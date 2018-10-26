Death of Agom Adara: 24-hour Curfew Reinstated in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs including Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

The curfew is effective from 11am, Friday, October 26, 2018 and will remain in force until further notice.

The state government in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan said that this was a necessary step to help maintain peace as they mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara.

Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima who was kidnapped on Friday was confirmed to have been killed after a ransom was said to have been paid for his release.

The Kaduna State Government called for calm in all communities in the state, while it urged that the criminal elements who perpetrated the crime should not be allowed to divide the state.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succor in faith or tribe”, the state government said.

The monarch was the paramount Chief of the Adara people (Agom Adara) in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors.

The wife was later released on Sunday and was taken to the hospital. An official of the Adara Development Association (ADA) who confirmed the incidence said the monarch was killed after his abductors collected ransom. His corpse has been deposited at the St Gerald Hospital, Kaduna.