Dearth of Medical Doctors Hits North as Nigeria Bleeds 

32 views | Akanimo Sampson | April 30, 2021
A dearth of medical doctors is hitting the northern part of Nigeria as the country continues to bleed as a result of insecurity. National President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, has confirmed this.
According to him, insecurity was driving away doctors and other health workers from the Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.
Ujah is worried about the psychological effect the situation is having on many Nigerians, especially victims of kidnapping, pointing out that the development could escalate health conditions leading to sudden death.
The NMA chief was speaking when he led other national officials of the association on a courtesy call to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, at the Rayfield Government House in Jos, the state capital.
“What is happening in the country in terms of insecurity is very disturbing to us as doctors. A few days ago, a doctor was killed in Kaduna. People are being killed and abducted. I don’t know what would have happened if any of my children were kidnapped; maybe I would have died by now.
“Anybody whose families are abducted; the ones who are rescued are already hypertensive and may likely die of stroke very quickly. So, it is not just a social component, but a health issue.
“The truth is that a lot of doctors, nurses and other health personnel have moved away from Borno State and other places because of insecurity. We need solution to this problem”, NMA President said.
Governor Lalong however said government was aware of the difficulty the people were passing through due to insecurity.
“It is not as if the state and the federal governments are running away, but we are reaching the end. Those in captivity, we are also doing our best to free them. It is a fight to the end and by God’s grace; evil will not prevail against Nigeria”, the governor said
Remember me