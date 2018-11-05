Dear Ladies, Here Is Why You Should Have A One Night Stand.

My friend was telling me the other day about a cute guy that went third base on her without any strings attached. I mean, they just met in an event, started talking and everything clicked.

“Ann, I swear, when I saw this guy I told myself that I was going to fuck him”, these were my friend’s words that got me laughing so hard. Even though she is still recovering from a heartbreak but she is a very adventurous person. She never had a one night stand before. She never had sex void of emotions and it amazed me how she suddenly wanted to fuck a guy on the first night.

You see, one of the best additions to add to any lady’s sexual bucket list should definitely be experiencing a one-night stand. The premise is pretty simple – you have a sexual encounter with someone with the mutual understanding that it will never happen again.

Whether you choose to have a one-night stand with a friend or a stranger is up to you. The main point is that you enjoy this no-strings-attached sexual experience at some point in your life. I mean, sometimes having sex with your emotions involved can be boring. How about moving out of the box? How about proving to the world that a lady despite how huge our emotions can be is still capable of having sex with no strings attached?

It can be very liberating

We as women tend to be over-thinkers. We often worry about all sort of things during sex including how we look, smell, sound, etc. The good thing about a one-night stand is that no one has any expectations, hence the goal is not to impress your partner. It’s all about getting yours and doing what feels good. Having sex without feeling like you have an obligation to please anyone else can be really liberating.

Aside that, a one night stand can be a great stress-reliever

Perhaps you just suffered a devastating breakup or things have been extremely hectic, you may get some benefits from having sex for the sake of having it. Sex has been known to boost your mood and relieve stress. Who says you have to miss out on all the fun just because you’re single?

One night stand also gives you a chance to explore

Sometimes, we can get uncomfortable exploring our sexual needs with someone we have an emotional connection to. If this sounds like you, you may want to have a one-night stand and bring that secret fantasy of yours to life.