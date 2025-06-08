Deals Chelsea Could Finalize Before Transfer Window Phase One Closes

Chelsea is among the busiest clubs in this summer’s transfer window, actively making moves to strengthen and refresh their squad ahead of the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to kick off on June 15, 2025.

This season’s transfer window will occur in two phases. FIFA has approved that participating clubs in the Club World Cup can begin signing players between June 1 and June 10.

The window will then temporarily close and reopen on June 16 for the official summer transfer period.

As gathered by The News Chronicle from reliable sources, Chelsea has submitted an official bid of around €35 million (which has been rejected) to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

They have already agreed to a seven-year contract with the 20-year-old winger. Chelsea made this move after deciding not to sign Jadon Sancho permanently. An improved bid is expected in the coming days.

Additionally, the Blues have been offered the chance to sign Mohamed Kudus from West Ham United. The Hammers are currently in need of a goalkeeper following Łukasz Fabiański’s departure.

Reports suggest that West Ham admire Robert Sánchez, who could potentially be included in a swap deal for Kudus. This is a deal that could realistically materialize. Notably, Graham Potter and Sánchez previously worked together at Brighton & Hove Albion, and they share a strong professional relationship.

Chelsea is also in talks to sign 29-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. However, there’s a complication: Chelsea typically avoids investing heavily in players nearing 30 years old. Despite Maignan’s experience,

Chelsea have valued him at £10 million, while AC Milan are holding firm at their £25 million valuation.

So far, Chelsea have already completed two signings Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Dário Essugo from Sporting CP in a bid to strengthen their squad depth.