Dealing with a broken heart

The pain gotten from a broken relationship can be hard to bear. So many

suffer without knowing what to do or who to turn to. Dr Hugh Willbourn’s

10 steps plan has been helpful to many around me and because of that I

will share this method with you, so you can get back on your feet and be

strong enough to start again.

ACCEPT THE PAIN

I remember trying to live in denial of the pain of a broken heart, so I

wore a mask and pretended everything was alright, but it wasn’t. I was

hurting inside and what made it worse was the fact that I was hiding it.

Accept that you will have to go through some pain. It is an unavoidable

truth that if you loved enough to be heartbroken, you have to experience

some suffering.

When you lose something that mattered to you, it is natural and

important to feel sad about it: that feeling is an essential part of the

healing process.

Allow this process take its course, and get over it gracefully without

allowing it get the best of you, because there’s a time when the pain

becomes unhealthy.

When you enter your bedroom at night, you switch on the light without

thinking. If you obsess about your ex, and feel unhappy all the time,

it’s likely that your unconscious mind is ‘switching on’ your emotions

in exactly the same way.

Without realising it, you have programmed yourself to feel a pang of

grief every time you hear that tune you danced to, or see your ex’s

empty chair across the kitchen table.

• CHANGE YOUR HABITS

You have to break certain connections. Turn off the music that reminds

you of your ex and make your house look and feel different from when

your loved one was around. Move the furniture and take out pictures or

items that remind you of your ex-partner.

Take up a new activity. And keep moving: exercise is the single most

effective therapy for depression.

The point of these changes is to break up the old associations and give

yourself a new environment for your new life. The changes you make don’t

have to be permanent. Even if it is just using a different shampoo and

deleting your ex’s number from the memory of your mobile, change

something. Don’t go on with the same routine as that which you had when

your partner was around.

• CHANGE YOUR THOUGHTS

When you have gotten rid of physical remainders, the next step is to do

the same thing on the inside – transform your habits of thought. In a

relationship, we build up a huge array of such habits. When the love

affair ends, these patterns can still be running.

To change your thinking habits, you need to understand a little more

about them.

Have you ever witnessed the same event as someone else, and later found

out their account of it was completely different from yours? Each of you

saw the event through a ‘frame’, made up of your personal beliefs,

feelings and internal habits.

If you are finding it devastatingly difficult to handle the end of your

relationship, you may need to change this ‘frame’. You will need to

reframe your heartbreak. Stop seeing it as the end of your happiness.

Instead, turn it into a challenge; view it as an opportunity.

Being heartbroken can make you feel worthless and hopeless – but that is

because the frame you are using is too narrow. Learning to see your

situation with a different frame is a wonderful liberation.

• VIEW YOUR RELATIONSHIP FROM THE OUTSIDE

The following exercise will help you look at your circumstances from

different points of view, so you gain helpful insights.

1. Think about the break-up of your relationship. What are the judgments

or generalisations you have made about yourself and your ex?

2. Now think of someone you admire – a character from history or a real

friend. Imagine they are watching a movie of this part of your life, and

step into their shoes to watch it instead. Imagine what their comments

would be.

3. Now imagine that a neutral observer is watching the movie of your

life. Step into their shoes and watch it from there.

4. Notice the differences that you see from each point of view. Which

ones are helpful? Which ones make you feel better? Use these

perspectives to view your relationship in a new light.

People who get over difficulties well rarely see what has happened to

them as a disaster. They frame it as a challenge. It is a matter of a

point of view. It is not what happens to us, but how we interpret it

that determines the outcome for us.

• CHANGE HOW YOU SEE YOURSELF AND HIM

The next stage is to focus on your mental picture of your lost love. By

changing how you represent your ex in your mind, you can greatly reduce

or even eliminate your distress.

You must learn to control your ‘visualisation’. Every single one of us

makes pictures in our imagination – and we can all learn how to change

the pictures. It is important to learn to do this, because our bodies

react to what we imagine in the same way that they react to what is

actually happening to us. Memory and imagination affect our feelings in

the same way as reality does.

We are constantly altering our state by the pictures we make in our

imagination and the way we talk to ourselves. So it is vital to control

those pictures and not let them run away with our feelings.

• CHANGE HOW YOU SEE YOUR PAST

1. Answer the following question. Which side of your front door is the

lock on? To answer, you have had to make a mental picture of the door.

You have made a visualisation.

2. Now try to imagine what your front door would look like if it was

bright orange or had yellow stripes down it. Make it bigger. Move it

away so that it is smaller. Move it further away and down a bit so you

are looking down on it. Make it open. Change it in different ways.

3. Think about your ex now. As soon as you remember what someone looks

like, you are using visualisation. What is the expression on his or her

face? Observe what your ex is wearing and what he or she is doing. Where

do you see the picture of them? In front of you, or to the left or the

right? Is it life-size or smaller? Is it a movie or a still image? Is it

solid or transparent? Now, as you keep that image in your mind’s eye,

notice the feelings that arise. Make a note of those feelings.

4. Now you could remember or imagine them differently. You can imagine

you are a great film director. You can reshoot the scenes of your memory

and imagination in any way you want. You can change the action,

soundtrack, lighting, camera angles, framing, focus and speed. Change

how you are visualising your ex and notice how it affects your feelings.

5. Bring to mind the picture you had of your ex.

6. Notice where it appears and how big it is.

7. Now drain the colour out until it looks like an old black and white

picture.

8. Move the image further away until it is one-tenth of its original

size.

9. Shrink it even further, right down to a little black dot.

10. Notice how your feelings have changed and compare how you feel now

to the note you made earlier.

You will notice that some changes have a bigger effect than others.

Images that are closer, bigger, brighter and more colourful have greater

emotional intensity than those that are duller, smaller and further

away.

Standing outside your memories and watching as if they were a movie

helps you distance yourself from them.

• FALL OUR OF LOVE – FOR GOOD

Now you are ready to tackle the central problem using the visualisation

technique. Part of being heartbroken is the fact that you still feel in

love. It hurts because part of you is still attached to your ex. This

exercise helps that piece of you release itself.

1. List five occasions when you felt very in love with your ex. List

them so you can easily call them to mind.

2. Start with the first of those memories. Play with it. Move the image

away from you so that you can see yourself in the picture. Make it

small.

3. Drain out the colour so it is black and white, and then make it

transparent. When you look at your memory like this, it will seem as if

the event is happening to someone else, and the emotional intensity will

be reduced still further. You are starting to re-code your memory.

4. When you have finished re-coding the first memory, do the same for

the next one. Work through them until you have done all five.

5. Remember in detail five negative experiences with your ex-partner,

where you felt very definitely put off by him or her. List the five

experiences.

6. Take the least appealing memory and fully return to that moment. Try

to relive it.

7. Now turn up the colour and the clarity. Make the memory as bright and

clear as you can, and experience the feelings more and more strongly.

8. Go through each of the other four negative memories of your

ex-partner, and relive them. Carry on until even thinking about them

puts you off.

When you think about the bad experiences again and again, the negative

memories begin to join up so that there is no space between them for the

feelings of love, yearning and regret.

Concentrate on the exercise and do it methodically. Some people have

found that doing this just once makes them feel different. To make sure

the effect sticks, do it every day for two weeks.

• UNDERSTAND YOUR EMOTIONS

The next stage is to learn to understand your emotional reactions

better. Your feelings of heartbreak are unlikely to disappear unless you

cope with what they are trying to tell you.

An emotion is a bit like someone knocking on your door to deliver a

message. If you don’t answer, it keeps knocking until you do open up.

Opening the door to your feelings means learning to understand them.

This can be hard, because heartbreak is complicated by other feelings:

anger, fear and shame.

• BELIEVE THAT YOU WILL FIND LOVE AGAIN

You could fall into the trap of remaining convinced that your ex is the

only person you could ever love. This is unlikely to be true on a planet

with six billion people.

So why do you believe it? Can it be because you are desperately trying

to avoid accepting that the relationship is over? Or are you afraid that

the bad feelings associated with heartbreak will never go away?

That fear makes you anxious, and keeps you feeling bad for longer. The

burden of your heartbreak has grown heavier, and a vicious circle has

been established.

• LIVING HAPPILY AFTER YOUR BREAK-UP

A good way of giving yourself a boost – and coping with complicated

feelings – is to imagine a bright future.

1. Imagine the future as a corridor in front of you. Imagine walking

down it, away from the present, towards a door.

2. Open the door, and see beyond it a world in which you have recovered

from your heartbreaking relationship.

3. See what you look like, what you are wearing, where you are going,

whom you are seeing.

4. Now step into this new world and into the new happy you. Imagine the

whole experience from the inside, seeing what you would see, hearing

what you would hear, and feeling how good and happy things are now.

It is not a matter of believing the image is real: just imagine it as

vividly as possible.

In heartbreak, there is often a backlog of emotional learning to get

through. Do one bit at a time. Your unconscious mind will protect you,

and give you a rest so that you can deal with the next bit. You will

learn to step out of the memories, leave them behind, and start a new

life.

• Extracted from How To Mend Your Broken Heart by Paul McKenna and Hugh

Willbourn (Bantam Press, £7.99). ° 2003, Paul McKenna and Hugh

Willbourn.