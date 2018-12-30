Dealing with Fuckgirls: The Talented Heartbreakers.

We are not like the regular girls you meet on the streets. We are sly, sneaky, manipulative and smart. We aren’t looking for anything more than a fuck. We don’t date to find love. Love? It’s a word that sounds so foreign to us.

Your heart doesn’t matter; all we are after is the attention and the Naira notes stocked in your wallet.

Just like love, commitment isn’t in our dictionary either. Our hunger can’t be satisfied by one man’s body or pocket. We are very much allergic to relationships and can’t stand being tied down to a man. So, we mingle with multiple men at once – all named “Beau”.

To all hopeless romantics out there, sorry to burst your bubble; your hopes and dreams of ever being in a relationship with us can never be actualized. Once you get boring, we ghost you and pick someone new.

All we want is your thrust as long as your pocket is heavy. We love our freedom; we love the game and the chase.

You see, we are renowned liars. We think on the spot without flinching. Heck! We tell better lies than fuckboys. We are capable of leading you on for ages even when you are so deep in our friend zone. We employ tactics that leave you desperate for our attention.

We leave the good girls wondering what they are doing wrong. Their significant others crawl on their knees seeking the warmth of our body; we are their fantasies. Since we are very vast with the soft and sensitive areas of their body, we experiment on them with our tongue, mouth and hands till they moan in ecstasy. They keep coming back, asking for more like Oliver Twist.

We are the phone calls he leaves the room secretly to answer; the reason he crawls back home late in the night and the face he masturbates to.

We are every woman’s worst nightmare. They constantly live in fear that their significant others might ditch them for us. Truth is, we don’t give a shit. We don’t go searching for their men, they come chasing after us like goats in heat period. Money is all we know. We are the unrepentant mistresses.

Wait. Don’t confuse us with mean girls. No. we are not. We still have hearts of gold. We are moved to tears at the sight of the oppressed; we still give alms to the poor. The word “compassion” isn’t alien to us.

By the way, do you often come across our pictures on social media? Like, we could post a picture sticking out our butt or exposing our attractive cleavage and yet caption it, “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want”. See? We are very much conversant with Bible verses.

Apart from swimming in luxury, we are very much in love with our sexuality and our body. We know what we want and how to get it.

But it’s difficult being transparent in a society where guilt is placed upon a lady who owns her sexuality and her preference. Aged women spit in disgust; men of God declare us hell fire candidates. Like, we are not supposed to admit that we love to fuck. We are not supposed to enjoy being on our own. We are supposed to crave for commitment with a man. We are supposed to always pop out questions like, “What are we?” “Where is this relationship heading to?”

But, truth is, we don’t really care. We know we have left so many guys heartbroken but flip the page, you will notice how fuckboys are talented heartbreakers like we are.