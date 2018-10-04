Dbanj Hints At Collabo With Mayorkun

The DB Music Boss, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj has hinted at a new collaboration with DMW act, Mayorkun.
This was premised on a tweet from Dbanj where he congratulated Mayorkun and also sought to thank Cheeky Chizzy for making him feature on a particular song.
However, the tweet has left fans of the two hitmakers with a little twist wondering if Dbanj had initially declined featuring on the track before the intervention of Cheeky Chizzy.
See tweet below;
Congratulations @IamMayorKun you should thank. @CheekyChizzy_ he made me do this now We Got One. #HitAlert 👌
— D’banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) October 4, 2018
Fans have continued to express their desire to see the new collabo come through after Dbanj bounces back from the trauma of losing his son.