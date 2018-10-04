Dbanj Hints At Collabo With Mayorkun

The DB Music Boss, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj has hinted at a new collaboration with DMW act, Mayorkun.

This was premised on a tweet from Dbanj where he congratulated Mayorkun and also sought to thank Cheeky Chizzy for making him feature on a particular song.

However, the tweet has left fans of the two hitmakers with a little twist wondering if Dbanj had initially declined featuring on the track before the intervention of Cheeky Chizzy.

See tweet below;

Fans have continued to express their desire to see the new collabo come through after Dbanj bounces back from the trauma of losing his son.