Davido ventures into motorsports business

Pop star, Davido once said he has 30 billion in his account and fans

went wild. Now, he may be trying to say he makes his money not just as a musician but also as an astute businessman.

The multiple award-winning entertainer is proving that he is much more

than just a hit-making musician as he continues to expand his business

with his latest move being to venture into motorsports.

Although he is already one of the highest earning African musicians, the

superstar has revealed via an Instagram post on Monday, October 15, 2018 that he is venturing into motorsports business. In the post he shared, he is seen posing next to a beautifully decorated sport racing car.