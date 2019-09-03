Davido set to wed Chioma in 2020, as they undergo marriage Introduction

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has set social media buzzing after making a totally unexpected revelation about his relationship.

It would be recalled that the longstanding relationship between the singer and girlfriend, Chioma, has had so many people wondering when he would pop the big question. Well, it appears the time is finally here as the two are set to give Nigerians one of the most awaited wedding ceremonies in 2020.

Sharing a photo from the family introduction via his verified Twitter handle, Davido wrote, “First of all Introduction”

On his Insta stories, he also shared a slide, telling his fans to get their traditional outfits ready for a wedding in 2020.

He wrote, “Get your trads ready. #CHIVIDO2020.”

Confirming the development, Chioma wrote, “I am the happiest woman on earth.”

His announcement has since stirred reactions from fans and Nigerians on social media.

@Vinz6199 “This will be the biggest wedding in d history of Nigeria!

@Abramamausu78 “Davido no de ever fall my hands, I swear you’ve made me so confident amongst my haters despite their efforts, I can still walk Tall!

“I’m so happy, proud to be a fan, thank you.”

@therealdeola “Im so excited! Davido I’m Proud of you.”

@Adakunomso “Igbo girls would hold you and you’ll never know sorrow again.see our sister has cured the Yoruba demon.”

@Ojoronationtv “Wow! Like we didn’t even see this coming like soon.Chioma weds Davido .”

@Gbadeyanpetee “Real men don’t cheat! Davido, my role model! A great king! I Stan!