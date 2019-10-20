Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Musician Davido and his fiancée Chioma are now proud parents of a baby boy.

Chioma was delivered of the baby on Sunday, October 20.

The new father posted an image on his Twitter and Instagram saying,

“OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕”

Davido’s relationship with Chioma became public knowledge after she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018. The music star went on to release a song titled ‘Assurance’ and gave her a Porsche car valued at N35million.

Chioma and Davido got engaged in September but have been together for a number of years.