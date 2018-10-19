David Mark’s Daughter dumps PDP after losing primaries

Blessing Onuh-Mark, one of the daughters of the immediate past President

of the Senate, David Mark, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

barely two weeks after losing the party’s ticket for Otukpo/Ohimini

Federal Constituency. She lost to her uncle, Johnson Egli Ahubi who is

the current Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that Blessing, who is wife of the former Local

Government chairman of Otukpo, Innocent Onuh, was advised to step aside

for her uncle, Ahubi, but she refused. Before the party’s primaries, Mrs

Onuh pitched her tent with Chief Mike Onoja, who also lost the Benue

South Senatorial district ticket of the PDP to Comrade Abba Moro, former

Interior Minister.



Few weeks after losing the PDP ticket, Onoja joined the Social

Democratic Party where the former party’s senatorial flag bearer,

Adakole Ijogi, stepped down for him.

A reliable revealed that, unhappy and unsatisfied with the development,

Mrs Onuh has also picked the SDP ticket to slug it out in the 2019

general elections with his uncle, Ahubi, and other contenders.

“She is also not happy because her father did not use his influence to

get her the ticket. But Okpani (Mark) told her to wait until 2023; she

refused. Senator Mark doesn’t want to impose his daughter on the people.

Now, she has picked the SDP ticket with Mike Onoja who also decamped

from the PDP last week,” the source hinted.

A chieftain of the party in Benue South, who pleaded anonymity,

described her exit as ‘immaterial.’ “She was not known before now as a

member of the party; she was only riding on her father’s influence. Her

defection is immaterial and we don’t care if she’s leaving or not.

“Well, it has not been made known but I don’t think it is worth

discussing,” the PDP chieftain stated.