Daughter sues dad for refusing lover’s proposal

A 20-year-old lady, Amina Hassan, has dragged her father, Hassan Adamu,

before a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over his refusal to allow

her marry the man she loves.

The girl, who lives with her grandmother on Bashama road, Tudun Wada,

Kaduna said through her lawyer Ado Ali that she wants the court to order

her father to marry her off to her heartthrob.

The complainant added that she had attained marriage age and would want

to settle with the man she loves but her father had refused his assent.

“We want the court to order her father to marry her off to her

heartthrob,” her lawyer said in court.

He also prayed that if the father remain adamant, the court should serve

as the girl’s guardian and marry her off to the man she loves.

Ali said he had made attempts to convince the father to soften on his

stand but to no avail.

According to the counsel, the father is withholding his blessings

because the suitor has no regard for him.

The girl’s counsel however, prayed the court to grant the two parties

two weeks “to sort things out and reach an agreement.”

The defendant’s counsel, Nasir Abdullahi, also agreed with the

submission of the prosecution counsel for the court to give them time to

resolve the issue.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, noted that even though the father had the

right to assess his daughter’s suitors, he has no right to force anyone

on her.

He therefore, ordered the defendant’s lawyer to present the father in

court on October 29, for further hearing.