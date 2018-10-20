Dasuki laundered N2.1bn, not me – Dokpesi

Media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited, have told the Federal High Court in Abuja that they are not the launderer of the N2.1 billion as alleged in their ongoing trial but the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), who paid them some amount for contracts in 2015.

They spoke through their lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), while arguing

their no-case submission which they filed after the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission closed case against them with the 14th

prosecution witness on May 28, 2018.

The EFCC had charged Dokpesi and Daar Investment with money laundering and procurement fraud involving the sum of N2.1bn which they allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser between January and March 2015.

Dokpesi and Daar Investment (the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM) were said to have received the sum of N2.1bn from NSA office, while

being headed by Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) as payment for a “purported

contract on presidential media initiative”.

The prosecution alleged that Dokpesi and his firm received the sum of

N2.1bn from ONSA to prosecute the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2015

presidential media campaign.

The prosecution also alleged that the payment was in breach of the

provisions of the Public Procurement Act, Money Laundering (Prohibition)

Act and the EFCC (Establishment) Act.