Dangote Offers N.25m for Information on Defaulting Drivers

In an attempt to rid Dangote Group of dishonest drivers, the management of the pan-African Conglomerate has solicited the help of members of the public to assist in apprehending persons engaging in illegal haulage activities with the organization’s trucks.

The company subsequently announced N250,000 reward for any member of the public who offered information that would lead to the arrest of such persons by the law enforcement agents and the confiscation of the illegal goods.

Dangote Industries Limited also warned those who illegally transport materials on Dangote trucks that such unauthorised goods shall be confiscated and such drivers and owners would face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement issued by the Dangote Industries Limited and signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the company said “The Management of Dangote Industries Limited wishes to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons.

“In pursuit of this objective, anyone with verifiable information which will lead to the arrest of such person(s) or goods will be rewarded with the sum of N250,000.00 only.”